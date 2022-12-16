Mary Mc Keogh (nee Kent), Ballina

Drombane, Ballina

Peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and sister Lena. Sadly missed by her loving family Margaret, Marion and Michael, brothers John Joe and Jimmy, sisters Rita and Annette, sons in law Kevin Stritch and Tom Dillon; grandchildren Michelle, Cathal, Ruth, Aisling, Conor and Emily, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Sunday at 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving to The Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina for 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday the 19th at 11:00am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass be viewed via this link : https://churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish/