Mary ( Mary-Jo) Egan nee Rahill, Thurles

Grange, Brittas Road, Thurles

Unexpectedly.

Predeceased by her sons Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family; husband Tommy, sons Gerard and Thomas, daughters Helen (Australia) and Patricia, grandchildren Jessica, Jordan, Niamh and Liam, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Britt Elin, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Nancy (Fogarty), cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her Residence (E41 YK33) on Friday, 6th Jan. from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday, 7th Jan. at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.