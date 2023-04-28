Mary Maher Ryan nee Dunne, Rossmore

Lacey’s Cross, Rossmore.

April 27th 2023, in her 97th year, in the wonderful care of Teresa and her staff at Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary Town.

Predeceased by her husband’s Timothy Maher and Larry Ryan.

Sadly missed by her daughters Maura (Maher), Elizabeth (Penston), Patricia (Phelan) and Siobhan (Ryan), sons TJ (Sydney) and Liam, sons-in-law PJ and Pat, daughters-in-law Kate and Bridget, sister-in-law Bridget Stapleton, grandchildren Jacqueline, Timothy, Stephen, Tadhg, Sean, Rebecca, Daniel and Dillon, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty Village on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 10am which can be viewed live at https://churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty-parish-live-stream/ followed by burial in Clonoulty cemetery.