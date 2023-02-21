Mary Kennedy nee Ryan, Nenagh and Tuamgraney

Dromin Court and Knockalton Upper, Nenagh & late of Tuamgraney, Co. Clare.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Conlans Home Nenagh.

Pre Deceased by her beloved husband Ger, grandchildren Stephanie & Joseph and baby Billy.

Deeply regretted & sadly missed by her loving family Mary O’Donoghue, Geraldine Lawlor, Mary, Elizabeth Delaney, Rosanna Morris, Eileen O’Connor, Gerard, Regina Ryan, John, Bobby, Cindy Burke & Evelyn Thjyssen. Dearly loved grandchildren, great grandchildren & her one great-great grandchild. Sons in law, daughters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie