Mary Hogan nee Lynch, Newport

Drumbawn, Newport, Co. Tipperary

10th April 2024 peacefully in the loving care of University Hospital Limerick . Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Laurence and Colin, daughter in law Siobhan, Laurence’s partner Avneet. Granddaughter Hannah, brothers Bill and P.J., sisters, Helen (Berkery), and Breda (Ryan), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday 12th April from 6pm to 8pm.

Arrival on Saturday 13th to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killoscully for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/ballinahinch-killoscully-parish/