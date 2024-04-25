Mary Hanrahan nee Nagle, Nine Mile House

Grange, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir.

Mary passed peacefully through the veil on April 25th at Tinnypark Nursing Home, County Kilkenny, after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and son James, will be deeply mourned by her children Brenda, William, Noel and John, and her grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Cara, Mark, Chloe, Daniel, Claudia and Jonathan, great-grandchildren, extended family, loving neighbours and friends.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Grangemockler Church for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.