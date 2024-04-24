Mary Carey nee Ryan (King), Thurles

Tooreen, Bohernamona, Thurles.

Mary, predeceased by her husband Joe, peacefully at home in her 93rd Year surrounded by her loving family.

Mary will be forever missed by her daughter Ann Marie, sons T.J., Seamus and Aidan, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Nellie, Ann Marie and Maribeth, grand daughters Chelsie and Keely, grandsons Kurt and Joe, great grand daughter Ruby, sister Margaret, brother Johnny, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many lifelong friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Ann Marie’s residence, 7 Carraig Duin, Thurles, Eircode E41 W5Y6 on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Mary’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mary’s Mass will be livestreamed on thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit in The Community Hospital of the Assumption.