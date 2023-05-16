Mary Ann Slattery (Née O’Gorman), Clonmel and Clogheen

Roxoboro, Grange, Clonmel, and late of Kilcaroon, Clogheen.

Unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff of Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by her sister Sr. Eily.

Beloved wife of Thomas and much loved mother of Catherine, Sharon, Michael and David. Sadly missed by her loving children, her daughters-in-law Josephine and Maureen, son-in-law Rory, her adored grandchildren Darren, Ciara, Eabha, Amy and Maeve, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Nicholas Church, Grange on Thursday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery Grange.

House strictly Private please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Le Cairde, Alzheimer Society, Day Care, Clonmel.