Marie Dinan nee Murphy, Thurles

Piermount, Bohernamona Road, Thurles and formerly Racecourse Road, Thurles.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her parents Pat and Bea. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Richard, daughters Sandra and Grace, grandchildren Andraya, Nicole, Ben, Jack, Ethan and their expected baby sister, sons-in-law Peter and Keelan, sister Eileen, brothers Vincent and Edmund, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Denis, sisters-in-law Dorinda, Norma and Mary, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery.

House private please.