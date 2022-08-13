Maria Cahill, Clonmel

Redmondstown, Clonmel

10th August 2022

(Predeceased by her sister Anne).

Very deeply regretted by her brother Anthony, nephews Brian, Paul, Niall, David, Tony, Alan and Kevin, niece Elaine, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Maria’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Monday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.