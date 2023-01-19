Margaret Walsh (Née Halloran), Carrick-on-Suir

Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Deeply regretted by her loving Husband Johnny, daughters Mary and Magann, son’s Willie, James, John and Edward, brother’s Eddie and Joe, sister Helen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Margaret rest in peace.

Margaret will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Leaving Treacy Park at 10am on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in St Nicholas’ Church Carrick-on-Suir, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.