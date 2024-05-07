Council Turn Down Offer for Container Housing

A Tipperary Councillor is calling for the Council to adopt a more creative approach when it comes to housing.

Nenagh Cllr Seamie Morris posted on Facebook at the weekend that County Councils across the country were offered fully furnished housing containers to help curb the housing crisis but declined.

He says that the 40 ft containers were offered to Councils for 55 thousand euro each and could have been used for young Irish adults struggling to move out of the family home.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Cllr Seamie Morris was asked why these units would have been turned down.

He said it was down to pure snobbery. He added that Councils have long been reliant on block buildings that take longer and he said that the main thing preventing doing up houses in the center of towns is the strict criteria to adhere to BER standards.