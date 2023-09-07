Margaret (Peggy) Gilmartin nee Webster, Killenaule

11 St. Mary’s Road, Killenaule.

Predeceased by her husband John and son Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons John & Pat, brothers Ned & Joe, sister Kathleen (Maguire), grandchildren Ryan, Caitlyn, Peter, Noah, Amy & Daniel, great granddaughter Amelia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, close family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Thurles.