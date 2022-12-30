Margaret (Peggy) Boland nee Ryan, Clonmel

E.T.M. Ville, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Peggy, in her 92nd year, passed away peacefully and with great dignity in the tender care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel on Thursday afternoon in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her son Brendan and daughter Anne (Prendergast), she will be sadly missed by her husband of 69 years Sean, family Michael, John, Andrew, Paul, Deirdre, Breda, Jim, Robert and Mairéad, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kitty, brother Billy, daughters-in-law Brenda, Bernie, Ann, Noreen, Denise and Ger, sons-in-law Mick, Joe, Paddy and Nick, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.