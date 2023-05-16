Margaret (Maudie) Dowling (Née Keane), Cloneen and Dublin

Cloneen and formerly of the Gondola Pub, Newcastle, Co Dublin.

On May 15th 2023, at Aparee Living Nursing Home, Callan.

Pre deceased by her husband Paddy Dowling, her brothers Sean, Joe, Teddy and Tom and her sisters Sarah, Lena and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her dear friend Dave Kelly, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday from 5.30pm with removal to the Church of the Visitation , Cloneen, at 7.00pm to arrive at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.