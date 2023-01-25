Margaret (Mai) Kinrade nee Ryan, Nenagh

Annbrook, Nenagh & late of Knockanpierce.

Peacefully on 24th Jan at Rivervale Nursing home, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Pre Deceased by her beloved parents Ricky & Moll Ryan and brother Pat.

Will be sadly missed by her loving sons Ricky and Kenneth. sister Dolores Quirke and brother Eddie. Nephews Graham, Eoin & Declan and niece Debbie. Sister in law Shelly. Cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7:30.

Requiem mass on Friday at 1pm which can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery.