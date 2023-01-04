Margaret Lyons, Roscrea

24 Railway View, Roscrea

Peacefully at Nenagh Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her parents Larry and Molly, brother Jim and aunt Lizzy.

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Mary, nephew John, nieces Paula and Elaine, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.