Margaret Keating nee Meagher, Clogheen

Hillcrest, Mount Anglesby, Clogheen

Devoted Mum to John, Orla (Machin) and Audrey, sons-in-law Ray and Paul, adorded grandmother of Thomas, Tiernan, Connaill, Céitinn, Senan, Joe, Aoife and Eoin, sister to Kay Malone and Ann O’Brien. Pre-deceased by her husband Eamonn just earlier this year, her sister Betty Wall, daughter-in-law Julie and baby Sean. Sadly and fondly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen onow Monday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30 pm to St Mary’s Church, Clougheen.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm with Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Clogheen livestream service: https://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen