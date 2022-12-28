Margaret Carey. Upperchurch & Cashel

Ballyboy, Upperchurch, and 26 St. Patrick’s Gardens, Deerpark, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Michael and Kitty, brothers T.J. and Michael, sisters Kathleen and Bernie, brothers in law Eoin and Ailbe, sister in law Laura, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and all at 26 St. Patrick’s Gardens.

Reposing at O’Dwyers funeral home, Upperchurch from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday 29th December.

Funeral will arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11:30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Donations if desired to Tipperary Down-syndrome Association.