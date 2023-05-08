Lizzy Ryan (Morrissey), Thurles

Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, and formerly Knockmaroe, Milestone, Thurles.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of her good friends the staff of Unit B the Willows and surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Edmond and Sarah and her brothers Martin and Dinny. Deeply regretted by her brothers Dan and Jimmy, sisters in law Breda, Bridget, Peggy and Mai, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins and many friends..

Reposing at O’Dwyers Funeral Home Upperchurch on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church Kilcommon for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery.