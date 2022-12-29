Liam O’Dwyer, Carrick-on-Suir

26 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving Son’s William, Ian and Mark, brother Paddy, sister’s Joan, Helen, Pauline,Marian, Emer and Monica, brothers-in-law Donal, Michael, Con, Frank,Tommy and Christy, grandchildren Liam and Tadgh, daughters -in-law Katie and Jacqui,nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Liam rest in peace.

Liam will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday the 30th December from 5pm to 7pm, Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Saturday the 31st December for requiem mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Dementia Society of Ireland.