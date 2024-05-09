Liam McCarthy, Fethard and Ballymacarbry

Derryluskin, Fethard and formerly of Nire Road, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford,

May 9th 2024.

Pre deceased by his wife Noreen (née Gallahue).

Deeply regretted by his son Thomas, daughter Annette, son in law Dessie, daughter in law Maureen, grandchildren Niamh, Ciara, Jessie, Megan and Becky, brothers Pat, Thomas and Sean, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece in law Catherine, Gavin and Shane, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Derryluskin, Fethard (E91V677) on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Sunday at 11 followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Liam’s Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net