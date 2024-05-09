Larry Lonergan, Holycross

Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by his family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Ellen, brothers Patrick, Thomas and John, sister Margaret (Fitzgerald).

Deeply regretted by his loving family; brother Michael (Galmoy), sisters Eileen (Barry, Clonoulty), Mary (Jones, Surrey), Alice (Bourke, Borrisoleigh) and Sr Catherine (Sisters of Mercy, Thurles), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.