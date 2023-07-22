Larry Doyle, Moyne

Kylemakill, Moyne.

Peacefully, after a short illness.

Predeceased by his brothers Jim, Donal and Paddy, sister Mary (Russell).

Deeply regretted by his loving family; nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brother-in-law Denis, sisters-in-law Joan and Mary, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence in Kylemakill, Moyne (E41 VK29) on Saturday 22nd July from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne on Sunday 23rd July at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.