Larry Bourke, Thurles and Templemore

The Heath, Thurles and Bank Street, Templemore.

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. Surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Larry and Ellen, brother Ned and sister Amy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; devoted wife Kay, sons Liam and Dean, grand-daughter Skyler, brother John, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, colleague and friend John, relatives, Templemore community, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

House private please.