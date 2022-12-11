Kathleen Gaynor (Née Gannon), Thurles & Sligo

Monadreen, Thurles and formerly of Cloonaraher, Co. Sligo.

December 10th, 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband William and infant daughter Anne, her brothers Michael, Sean, Kevin, and sister Margaret and her grandson John.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Joseph, daughters Miriam, Dervill and Teresa, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Tomás and Brian, grandchildren Mark, David, Tommy, Niamh, Anna, Liam, Gearoid and Hanorah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie