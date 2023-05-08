Kathleen Corbett (Née O’Byrne), Clonmel and Co. Waterford

Croan, Newcastle, Clonmel, and formerly of Mount Mellery, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.

She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents, sister Marjorie, brother John, her two infant children and grandson Jack.

She will be very sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe and by sons John, Joseph, Maurice and Kevin, daughters-in-law Maureen, Carol, Catherine and Kevin’s partner Carmel, her adored grandchildren Jordan, Cian, Ciara, Eoin, Dearbhla, Honor, Aisling and David, great grandchildren Noah and Jamie, by her sisters Maria O’Leary and Anne Corbett, cousin Kathleen Maher, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 8.00pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.00 am for Requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.