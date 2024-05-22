Katherine Quinn nee Wright, Thurles and Littleton

The Glebe, Mill Road, Thurles and formerly Littleton.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne.

Under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her son Daniel, brother Tom, parents Mickey and Mary.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; son Aaron, daughters Sinead and Ciara, devoted partner Denis, adored grandchildren Danny, Darragh and Darcie, daughter-in-law Rachel, Sinead’s partner Dan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Jimmy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.