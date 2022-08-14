Josie Stapleton (nee Hooley), Roscrea

Lismacken, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Eagla Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jack.

Deeply regretted by her sons Tadhg and John, daughters Majella, Siobhan, Rosarii, Veronica and Maeve, sons-in-law Ollie, Michael, Philip, Ian and David, duaghter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Stephen, Daniel, Kaleigh, Isabel, Katie, John, Tim, Dualta, Ruadhán, Aiofe, Patrick, Emily, Jack and Alison, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to Curraguneen Church.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.