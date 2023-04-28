Josephine Mackey née Fleming, Killenaule

Graystown, Killenaule,

April 27th 2023, in the kind care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospice, Clogheen, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre deceased by her parents Kitty and John. She will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter Lesley, sons David, Joseph, John and Paul, her brothers and sisters Peggy, Mick, Bernie, Matty and Robert, her step father Tom, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren Kate, Jack, Lily, Sam, A.J., Pia, Joseph, Emily and Rowan, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard , on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Visitation, Cloneen, on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice.