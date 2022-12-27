Josephine (Jo) Phelan (nee Buckley), Clonmel

Melview, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Died peacefully surrounded by family at Sonas Melview Nursing Home on December 25th 2022.

Predeceased by her dear husband William (Bill), sisters Betty and Sheila, and Brother Fr. William.

Very deeply regretted by loving sons Donncha, Brian and Liam, daughters in law Celine, Nobue and Jean, grandchildren Cathal, Tadhg, Oisín and Eileen, brothers Bobby and Tim, sisters Peggy

and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jo Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Jo’s funeral will leave her residence on Thursday at 12.40pm for S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only donation if desired to dementia Ireland.