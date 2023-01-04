Johnny Hoolan, Birr, Offaly

Clonaganna, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co. Offaly

Peacefully at Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, brothers Patsy and Andy, sisters Nora and Mary Jo.

Deeply regretted by his brother Malachy, sisters Kitty, Peggy, Sadie and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin (E53 DY61) on Friday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Dunkerrin (E53 YY15) at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.