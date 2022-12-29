John Taaffe, Rathcabbin & Blackpool

Gurteen, Rathcabbin,Co. Tipperary and formerly of Blackpool, England.

Died December 29th, 2022, (peacefully) in the care of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, his daughter Diane Prout (Kilcormac) and son-in-law James, neighbours and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s church, Birr on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr