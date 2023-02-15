John McGrath, Cahir

Outrath, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Clogheenafishogue, Ballylooby, Cahir.

13th February 2023

Retired Commandant of B. Company, 13th Battalion.

John in his 89th year died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his brothers Moss and Pat.

John will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Marie, his son Johnny, daughters Patricia and Siobhan and their partners, his beloved sister Joan (Fanning), his adored grand-children Josh, Johnny, Stevie, Jack and Maria, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his son Johnny’s residence (E21KH39) this Friday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving at St. Kieran Church Ballylooby, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon.

Followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery