John Jordan, Thurles

Kennedy Park, Thurles

Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Jason, brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mona, sons Thomas and Mark, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Jason (and his partner Megan), Bríma, Mark and Emila, great-grandchildren Joshua and Millie, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Mick, sister Theresa (Carey), many nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 31st Dec. from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at the Church of St. Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday 1st Jan at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.