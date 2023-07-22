John Buckley, Nenagh

Abbyville, Lorrha, Nenagh.

John died peacefully after a long illness, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane.

Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Ellen.

Deeply regretted by his partner Biddy, brothers Jim and Martin, sisters, Maureen, Lena (Sr, Eileen, R S H M) Theresa, Kathleen and Julie, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours, and friends

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm.

Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive to St. Ruadhan’s Church Lorrha for funeral mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.