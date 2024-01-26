Joe Marshall, Roscrea

4 Ashbury View South, Roscrea Co Tipperary ( E53 K266 )

Aged 33 years. Died 24th of January 2024 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Christopher and Pudgy,and his Nephew Christopher. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his Mother Kelly, Daughter Molly, Father Christy, sisters Leanne, Shannon and Rosie. Brothers Tom and Ricky, Aunts, Uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing on Saturday at his residence from 4pm until 6pm.

Reposing on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm followed by rosary.

Funeral mass on Monday at 12pm in St. Cronans Church Roscrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.