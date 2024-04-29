James A (Tony) Slattery, Lisronagh and Kiltinan

Miltownbritton Stud, Lisronagh, Clonmel and Kiltinan, Fethard

Died April 28th 2024 in his 89th year, peacefully, in the care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel.

Beloved husband of Phyllis (Wall). Loving father of Mary, Liz, Carmel, Vincent and Eva. Adoring grandfather of Jack, Giles, Will, Zoe and Darcy.

Sadly missed by his brother John, sisters Mary and Frances, sister in law Margaret, brother in law Pascal, sons in law Eugene, Peter and Richard, extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his parents James and Nell and his Grandson Jonty.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh, at 11am on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at powerstownchurch.com

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Ireland.