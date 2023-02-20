James (Jim) Lane, Carrick-on-Suir and England

Glenaskough Nine mile House, Carrick-on-Suir, and formerly of Groby England.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine and children Dominic and Rory, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, niece Naomi, nephews, relatives and friends.

May James rest in peace.

James will be reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church Grangemockler on Wednesday for requiem mass at 12noon, followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

House Private on Wednesday.