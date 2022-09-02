Ida McLoughlin,Nenagh & Limerick

The Chalet Portroe Nenagh & late of Killeedy Ballagh Newcastlewest Co Limerick.

Peacefully after a brief illness on 2/9/2022.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Mike and children Michelle, Jim Bob & Michael Jnr. Grandchildren Rachael, Patrick & Sean. Brothers Jimmy, John, Pa, Donie & Michael, sisters Marie & Doris. Son in law Alan, daughters in law Maria and Emma. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 4.30 with a short service at 7.

Burial takes place on Sunday in Portroe Church Cemetery at 2.