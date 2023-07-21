Hilda Deeley (Née McLoughlin), Roscrea

Golden Grove Road, Roscrea

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Joe & Gerard and sisters Ita & Ann.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, daughter Hilary, grandson Donagh, sister Mary (Harney), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, very good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please.