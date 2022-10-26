Helen Mary (Nellie) Cahill (née White), Mullinahone

Rocks Road, Mullinahone and formerly of The Castle View Bar, Carrick Street, Mullinahone.

Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.

Pre-deceased by her sons Thomas and baby Joseph, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, her daughters Mary O’ Mahony, Josephine Britton, Helen Barron,her sons Richard, Micheál, her sons in law Des, Philip, PJ, daughters in law Lisa, Anne Marie, her much adored grand children Alex, Josh, Luke, Shea, Tom , David, Anna, Niall ,Faye, Nell , Billy, Emma and Lily. Also deeply regretted by her brother Pat, her sister Rosie Phelan and her sisters in law Eileen, Rita, Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence Rocks Road, Mullinahone (E41 XY17) on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.45pm . (There will be a one way system in place from Mullinahone over the Rocks Road and exit via Poulacapple/Ballylanigan).

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

The Mass will be livestreamed here

House private on Wednesday and Friday Morning please.