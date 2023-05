John Paul Place, Clonmel.

On 10th May 2023 in the loving care of Melview Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Catherine.

Sadly missed by his loving son Axel, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Gerd’s Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday morning 17th May at 10.30am in O’ Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.