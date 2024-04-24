Ger Maher, Nenagh

2 Knights Crescent, Nenagh.

Suddenly at UHL after a short illness on 21st April 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorna, his parents Liam and Bernadette and his brother Sean.

Sadly missed by his loving children Shane, Jessica, Rachel and Liam, his daughter in law Fiona, Jessica’s partner Conor and Liam’s partner Niamh and his loving partner Bernie, his loving grandchildren Isabelle, Mason, Cillian and Rían, his sisters Angela and Pauline, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and his many friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 . Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Kidney Association https://ika.ie/