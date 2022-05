California, U.S.A and late of Barnane, Borrisoleigh

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, son Peter, daughter in law Beckie, brothers John, Robert and Joe, sisters Annie (Yeoman) and Renee (Hewson), Sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

At Peace.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday at 2pm in the Church of Ireland Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.