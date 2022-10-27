Frances O’Donnell nee Skehan, Killenaule

Graystown, Killenaule

Predeceased by son Kevin & sisters Aileen, Margaret and Bernie.

Frances passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family at home. She will be sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughter Dymphna, son Sean, son in law Simon, grandchildren Ellen, Niamh & Conor, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 NN80) this Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Saturday morning at 11.15 for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.