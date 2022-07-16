Fr Tom Russell, Clonmel & Blanchardstown

Franciscan Friary, Abbey Street, Clonmel and Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Fr Tom died peacefully on Thursday 14th July in the tender care of the staff of Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Tom and Marie Russell and his brothers Fr Micheál O.F.M., Paul and Kevin, he will be deeply mourned by his Franciscan Community and loving family, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers Frank and Emmet, his loving nephews and nieces, family and friends in Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday from 4.30pm, with removal at 5.30pm to the Franciscan Friary, Abbey Street Clonmel.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis