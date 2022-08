Ballylaffin, Ardfinnan

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jim.

Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Pat, daughters-in-law Catherine and Alice, grandchildren Rebecca, James, Kristine and Emily-Jane, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o’ clock in St John the Baptist Church, Duhill with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.