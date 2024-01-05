Edmund (Ned) Barnable, Mullinahone

Cloneyhea, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and late of Willowbrooke Lodge Nursing Home, Mocklershill, Fethard.

January 5th 2024 in South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Josephine and Nora, brother-in-law Kieran, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Sunday January 7th from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday January 8th at 11am in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.