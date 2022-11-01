Edmond (Ebbie) O’Reilly, Clonmel

Ballypatrick, Clonmel.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a short illness on Sunday 30th October 2022.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Attracta, sons Stanley and Rory, daughter Holly, daughters in law Deirdre and Zita, grandchildren Lilly, Max, Robbin, Fern, Eirka and Daniel, sisters Breada, Anne and Bernadette (Bunny), brothers Jack and Terry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E91C9E5) on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm,

Ebbie’s Funeral will arrive at St. John the Baptist Church Kilcash at 11.50 on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

House private on Thursday morning

Family flowers only – donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.